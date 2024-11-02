SportsBasketball

Davis scores season-high 38, Lakers beat Raptors 131-125 for first road win of the season

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) shoots between Toronto Raptors'...

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) shoots between Toronto Raptors' Chris Boucher (25) and Jamal Shead (right) during second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

By The Associated Press

TORONTO — Anthony Davis scored a season-high 38 points and had 12 rebounds, LeBron James had 27 points and 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers never trailed in a 131-125 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Austin Reaves scored 20 points and D’Angelo Russell had 19 as the Lakers built a lead that the Raptors were unable to overcome.

Los Angeles led by as many as 26 in its fourth consecutive win over Toronto before the Raptors battled back in the second half.

RJ Barrett had a season-high 33 points and a career-high 12 assists, but Toronto lost its fourth straight. Gradey Dick scored a career-high 31 points and Jakob Poeltl had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

After scoring his first career basket in Wednesday’s loss at Cleveland, Lakers rookie Bronny James checked in for the final 7.6 seconds.

Takeaways

Lakers: Following back-to-back losses at Phoenix and Cleveland, Los Angeles won on the road for the first time this season.

Raptors: Rookie guard Ja’Kobe Walter made his season debut and completed a three-point play early in the second quarter for his first career points. He shot 1 for 8 and finished with five points in 20 minutes. Toronto’s first-round pick missed training camp and the start of the season with a sprained right shoulder.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) protects the ball from...

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) protects the ball from Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Key moment

Toronto cut the deficit to 104-98 in the fourth, but Max Christie made two free throws and Rui Hachimura connected on consecutive corner 3s to restore the Lakers’ double-digit edge.

Key stat

Los Angeles tripled Toronto's free throw attempts, shooting 36 for 41 while the Raptors finished 11 for 13.

Up next

The Raptors will retire Vince Carter’s jersey in a halftime ceremony when they host Sacramento on Saturday night, and the Lakers visit Detroit on Monday night.

More NBA news

Nikola Jokic scores team-high 27 points, leading the Nuggets past the Jazz 129-1031m read
Thunder extend perfect start with 105-92 win over Clippers1m read
Bucks 'haven't been able to sustain 48 minutes' of solid basketball as they await Middleton's return2m read
Booker scores 28, Durant has 21 as Suns down Trail Blazers 103-971m read
Bam Adebayo scores 32 points to help the Heat beat the Wizards, 118-98 in Mexico City

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME