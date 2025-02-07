LeBron scores 42 points and overcomes Steph's 37 in the Lakers' 120-112 victory over the Warriors

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James had 42 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers blew most of a 26-point lead before hanging on to beat the Golden State Warriors 120-112 on Thursday night.

Austin Reaves scored 23 points and Gabe Vincent hit five 3-pointers for the Lakers, who have won four straight and 10 of 12. Los Angeles also won its second straight with Luka Doncic watching from the bench.

Stephen Curry scored 37 points for the Warriors, but James came out on top in their latest duel.

James scored 18 points in the second quarter while the Lakers surged ahead, but Golden State began a 32-12 rally right before halftime. Curry scored 22 points in the second half.

Curry went 13 of 35 from the field and hit six 3-pointers. His 20 3-point attempts matched the fifth-most in his career.

He trimmed LA’s lead to 109-104 with 3:40 to play, but James hit his sixth 3-pointer with 1:08 left.

Jimmy Butler joined the Warriors in Los Angeles shortly after the NBA approved the trade sending him from Miami to Golden State for a package headlined by Andrew Wiggins.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith, left, steals the ball from Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, front right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Kevork Djansezian

Doncic got a massive ovation when introduced before the game. He is expected make his debut Monday.

New Lakers center Mark Williams hasn't arrived.

Takeaways

Warriors: They're 0-2 to begin a seven-game trip, but their dynamic will change when Butler debuts — likely Saturday.

Lakers: Three weeks of mostly excellent play won't be overshadowed by a shaky second half.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is introduced before an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Kevork Djansezian

Key moment

James made three 3-pointers in 38 seconds in the second quarter, draining the third from the midcourt logo.

Key stat

The 40-year-old James became the oldest player in NBA history with 30 points and 15 rebounds in a game, breaking his own record for the second time.

Up next

Both teams play Saturday. The Warriors are at Chicago, and Lakers host Indiana.