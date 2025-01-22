SportsBasketball

LeBron has a triple-double 1 day after cheering on Buckeyes in Atlanta. Lakers beat Wizards 111-88

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James makes a layup against...

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James makes a layup against the Washington Wizards during the first half on an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Raul Romero Jr.

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James had 21 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds one day after flying to Atlanta and back to watch a football game on his day off, and the Los Angeles Lakers sent the Washington Wizards to their 11th consecutive defeat with a 111-88 victory Tuesday night.

James recorded his 121st career triple-double and his ninth of the season. The top scorer in NBA history showed no ill effects from his long trip Monday to watch his Ohio State Buckeyes' College Football Playoff championship game victory over Notre Dame.

Anthony Davis had 29 points and 16 rebounds for Los Angeles. Dorian Finney-Smith hit four 3-pointers while scoring 16 points, and Austin Reaves added 16.

Bilal Coulibaly scored 17 points for the Wizards, who haven't won since New Year's Day. Jordan Poole and Corey Kispert had 15 points apiece for Washington, which dropped to 1-18 on the road midway through a six-game trip.

Bronny James played the final 1:59.

Takeaways

Wizards: Coulibaly had his highest-scoring performance in January, while Kyle Kuzma had 12 points and nine rebounds against his former team.

Lakers: They had periods of struggle, but they didn't trail in the final 44 minutes and mostly handled their business against the NBA's worst team. Los Angeles reached the midway point of its schedule at 23-18.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles against Washington...

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) during the first half on an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Raul Romero Jr.

Key moment

James scored 10 points in the second quarter while the Lakers pulled away. He then completed his triple-double with 3:19 to play, and the Lakers immediately called timeout to get him and Davis out of the game.

Key stat

James got his 2,308th career steal in the second quarter, passing Scottie Pippen for seventh place in NBA history. He finished the game with 2,309. Maurice Cheeks is sixth with 2,310.

Up next

The Lakers host the Celtics on Thursday, and the Wizards drive down the 110 freeway to face the Clippers on Thursday.

More NBA news

LeBron has a triple-double one night after 'super-cool' trip to watch his Buckeyes win the CFP title2m read
LeBron has a triple-double 1 day after cheering on Buckeyes in Atlanta. Lakers beat Wizards 111-881m read
Nikola Jokic records his 19th triple-double of the season, Nuggets cruise to 144-109 win over 76ers1m read
Simons and Ayton lead Trail Blazers to 116-107 win over Heat1m read
Barnes has 17 points and 11 rebounds, Raptors erase 21-point deficit to beat slumping Magic 109-931m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME