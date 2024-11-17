SportsBasketball

LaMelo Ball is fined $100,000 for making 'an offensive and derogatory comment' in postgame interview

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives past Orlando Magic...

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives past Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner, left, during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was fined $100,000, the maximum allowed by league rule, on Sunday for making what the NBA called “an offensive and derogatory comment” during a televised postgame on-court interview.

Ball made the comment Saturday on FanDuel Sports Network shortly after the Hornets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 115-114. Sideline reporter Shannon Spake asked Ball about the team's defensive strategy against Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on the game's final play, and Ball used an anti-gay slur while delivering his answer.

Ball had 26 points in the victory, including a pair of free throws with 7.3 seconds left that gave Charlotte the lead for good.

