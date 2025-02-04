SportsBasketball

Five-time Olympian Lauren Jackson set to join Australia's WNBL in advisory role

Australia's Lauren Jackson shoots over Canada's Natalie Achonwa during the...

Australia's Lauren Jackson shoots over Canada's Natalie Achonwa during the bronze medal game at the women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney on Oct. 1, 2022. Credit: AP/Rick Rycroft

By The Associated Press

SYDNEY — Five-time Olympian Lauren Jackson is taking her basketball experience off the court to become a “special advisor” in Australia's Women's National Basketball League.

A three-time most valuable player with the WNBA's Seattle Storm and seven-time WNBL champion in Australia, the 43-year-old Jackson will take up the part-time position with the league’s new owners. The NBL Group and Wollemi Capital Group Syndicate will officially take over the eight-team league on April 2.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of this next chapter for the WNBL,” Jackson, who retired after last year's Paris Olympics, said in a statement. “This league has been at the heart of my journey in basketball. Now I have the chance to help create an exciting future where our talented players thrive in a professional environment worthy of their skill and passion.”

WNBL chief executive Jennie Sager said having Jackson as an advisor was a “no-brainer.”

“She's a trailblazer . . . and someone who knows what it takes to build success,” Sager said. "Her deep connection to the league, her experience as a player and her vision for its future will be instrumental in helping us raise the bar and deliver a bigger, bolder WNBL.”

Jackson will continue to work with Basketball Australia as the head of women in basketball.

