Quotes on LeBron James, the NBA's scoring king who turns 40 on Monday

Quotes from around the basketball world on LeBron James' longevity as he turns 40 on Monday:

“It’s always a blast. The competitive spirit, the history, his greatness, it allows me to just appreciate all that we’ve been through, all the battles back and forth and the fact that in 2024, we’re still doing it. Somehow the games are pretty electric, kind of a must-see-TV-type situation. And I love it.” — Golden State’s Stephen Curry, on facing James.

“What LeBron is doing, it could happen again. I just don’t see it. … LeBron is deadly serious about taking care of his body. Most people wouldn’t do what LeBron does off the floor, and that’s why they don’t last. LeBron has decided to do it all, and that’s why he lasts. But it’s amazing to watch.” — Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers.

“The details of winning matter to him. I just wish that I could have had all of our young players watch him in the team meetings, every locker room and film session. Every franchise is saying the same thing: ‘You need to communicate. You need to be present in these sessions.’ And LeBron is not fatigued at all in terms of preparation and being involved and all of that, noticing things on film and being an active participant in that. And you want young players to see that.” — Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in San Francisco. Credit: AP/Eakin Howard

“I think in the case of LeBron, there’s a mental aspect of it as well. I think all of us know that, in addition to keeping in tip-top shape physically, he works a lot on his mind. And that ability, over having played that many years in the league, to stay motivated, to maintain a level of concentration, maintain a level of motivation ... he’s amazing to watch.” — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

“It's a blessing, for sure. It's definitely a blessing to be able to have fans.” — James, when asked what it's like to be cheered in road arenas.

“He knows what he’s talking about. He pays attention. He supports the game. He doesn’t just talk about it. He really shows up and supports. I think that’s the coolest thing; one of the greatest players of all time really helping support and grow women’s basketball. That’s exactly what we need. He’s somebody I’ve always idolized.” — WNBA rookie of the year Caitlin Clark, earlier this year at the NCAA women’s Final Four.