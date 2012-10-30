LeBron James going with gold shoes for opener

MIAMI — To celebrate winning a gold trophy, reigning NBA MVP LeBron James is wearing gold shoes.

James and Nike made a special pair of the LeBron X shoes for Tuesday night's Miami Heat championship ring ceremony and opener against the Boston Celtics. The shoes are gold — in honor of the ring — and trimmed in white and red, a nod to the color scheme of the uniforms the Heat wore when they clinched last season's NBA title.

The shoes also have various graphic elements, including the number of points he scored in the playoffs, Miami's record in the postseason and the inscriptions "MVP" and "Champ."

James says the shoes "are special" to him, and that it didn't take him long to figure out how he wanted the design to look.