Liberty coach Bill Laimbeer was fined an undisclosed amount by the WNBA on Thursday for comments he made after the Liberty's loss at Minnesota on Sunday.

Laimbeer was critical of the fact that Lynx star Maya Moore was still in the game late in the fourth quarter with her team comfortably ahead. Moore scored a season-high 28 points, making her last three-pointer with 4:06 to play to make it 81-54.

The two teams will play again in New York on Tuesday night.