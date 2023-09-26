Liberty's Breanna Stewart wins WNBA MVP in close race

Breanna Stewart won a WNBA MVP award with Seattle in 2018. Now she has a matched set.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 29-year-old forward again was named as the league’s Most Valuable Player, and that made her the first Liberty player to win it in their 27-year history.

“Stewie’s first season with the New York Liberty has been nothing short of historic on every level,” Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb said. “The constant resiliency, belief, selflessness, toughness and professionalism she has brought to the Liberty on a nightly basis is an incredibly rare combination — culminating in such a special season, both personally and collectively.

“We could not be more thrilled for Stewie to receive the highest individual honor in our game, which is incredibly deserved, and for her to continue propelling both our organization and the WNBA to new levels.”

The voting among a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters was close.

Stewart, who’s also a two-time Finals MVP, claimed 20 first-place votes, 23 seconds and 17 thirds and finished with 446 total points.

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas received more first-place votes (23), but she finished seven points behind Stewart at 439. This marked the second-closest finish ever, just behind a two-point difference between Sheryl Swoopes and Lauren Jackson in 2005.

Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson, the 2022 MVP, came in third with 433 points.

The 13 points separating Stewart and Wilson represent the smallest margin between first- and third-place vote-getters for MVP in WNBA history, surpassing the 45-point difference in 2013 between Candace Parker and Elena Delle Donne.

Ten points are awarded for a first-place vote, seven for a second, five for a third, three for a fourth and one for a fifth.

After signing with the Liberty as a free agent following her six seasons and two championships with the Storm, Stewart became the driving force behind the winningest regular season in franchise history at 32-8, good for the second seed.

“We’re just very, very happy that Breanna Stewart is here in New York because she’s taken us to the other level,” coach Sandy Brondello said recently. “She’s a superstar.”

Stewart and the Liberty play Game 2 of their best-of-five semifinals series against the Connecticut Sun Tuesday night at Barclays Center.

The 6-4 Stewart finished second in the league in scoring at 23 points per game, third in rebounding at 9.3 and fourth in blocks at 1.6. She also averaged a career-high 3.8 assists and hit 35.5% of her three-point tries.

She set a Liberty record for points in a season with 919 — second in league history — and a franchise single-season record with 371 rebounds. She also set a league record with four games of at least 40 points and tied another with five games of at least 35.

“I think it’s her experience of having several championships and winning at a high level,” teammate Jocelyn Willoughby said after Tuesday morning’s shootaround about what Stewart has brought.

“I also think it’s just her versatility, her leadership and being able to do so many things on the court and get everyone involved and help them along as well, to create for herself but also create for others.”

Honors? There have been more than a few.

Stewart was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month three times out of four months. She was the conference Player of the Week six times. And she made her fifth All-Star Game, the second in a row as a captain. She was the AP Player of the Year and made the All-Defensive First Team.

“The individual stuff is great,” Stewart said before the start of the playoffs, “but look where we are as a team and where we’re going to continue to go.”