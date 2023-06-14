With Sabrina Ionescu out, Breanna Stewart struggles in Liberty loss to Dream

Sabrina Ionescu turned Friday night into a nightmare for the Dream in Atlanta, filling up the baskets with eight threes and 37 points, the top totals of her four-year WNBA career.

But after scoring 106 and winning by 23, the Liberty couldn’t turn to her in their bid to take Tuesday’s night rematch, too.

The 2022 All-Star guard sat out the game at Barclays Center because of a left hamstring issue.

It was much harder without Ionescu and with the great Breanna Stewart having a not-so-great 1-for-14 shooting night.

The struggling Dream walked off with an 86-79 win, snapping their three-game losing streak.

Marine Johannes started for Ionescu and led the Liberty (6-3) with 18 points. Betnijah Laney added 17. Stewart finished with 12 points with 13 rebounds. Allisha Gray had 16 to top six double-figure scorers for Atlanta (3-5).

Ionescu had said she started feeling hamstring tightness during the 86-78 victory May 30 at Seattle. But she played the next four games prior to last night. She revealed the problem after the second game, but said she was feeling better.

That started to become apparent. After her shooting show against the Dream, she also helped power Sunday’s 102-93 win over Dallas at Barclays with Stewart. Both scored 19 points in the second half.

Before this latest game, though, Sandy Brondello said Ionescu’s issue is “in the other leg” now, but indicated it’s minor. The Liberty coach said that Ionescu missing this game was “precautionary,” and that the decision was made in light of the fact the team doesn’t play again until Sunday.

“She’s had it in one leg; it usually happens to the other leg,” Brondello said. “She’s not injured. Give her a few days off and hopefully that will do the trick, because we want Sabrina to feel 100%. We know when she’s not. We saw that at the start of last year when she carried a calf injury. It wasn’t good for her or for us.”

Ionescu is good in so many ways. She’s averaging 16.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. She was missed.

Hayley Jones hit a right-wing three at the third-quarter buzzer to tie the score for Atlanta at 60. It was the beginning of a 17-3 run that gave the Dream a 74-63 advantage with 5:38 left. Jones buried another three and converted a three-point play in the burst.

The margin was still 11 with 5:05 left, and then the Liberty made a run. They were down 80-77 with 1:19 left. Monique Billings then made with two free throws for Atlanta. Johannes countered with a long jumper.

But Johannes committed a foul on Gray far from the basket with two seconds on the shot clock. Gray made two free throws for an 84-79 lead with 42.2 seconds to go, then two more with 35.4 left to set the final score.

The game was mostly tight. The Dream led by six early in the second quarter. The Liberty rebounded to take a 46-41 lead at the break.