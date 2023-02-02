Liberty adding another star with Courtney Vandersloot set to join superteam 

When WNBA star Breanna Stewart revealed she’d signed with the Liberty on Wednesday, she noted with a smile that “superteams are the new thing.”

She meant it. No, she really meant it.

Stewart got some company Thursday as Courtney Vandersloot announced on Twitter that she, too, had signed with the Liberty. The four-time All-Star point guard joins Stewart, who’s arguably the best player in the league, and All-Stars Sabrina Ionescu and the recently acquired Jonquel Jones. Vandersloot and Stewart were two of the top three free agents available after the league’s signing moratorium ended Wednesday. (Candace Parker, the other big name on the list, joined another superteam in the Las Vegas Aces.)

“#BREAKING Courtney Vandersloot is signing with the New York Liberty,” Vandersloot tweeted, along with the same Statue of Liberty emoji that marked Stewart’s announcement Wednesday.

Vandersloot, who turns 34 in a few days, averaged 11.8 points and 6.5 assists per game last season with the Chicago Sky, the team that drafted her out of Gonzaga in 2011. She, like Stewart, has championship pedigree, having won the title with the Sky in 2021. The Liberty are the only remaining original WNBA franchise without a championship. They’ve also been to the playoffs 17 times in 26 years — the most ever without winning it all — and went 16-20 before losing in the first round to Vandersloot’s Sky last year.

A big-time facilitator who will complement Stewart’s scoring ability, Vandersloot was the WNBA assists leader six times in her career and was second last year only to Washington's Natasha Cloud.

Vandersloot hinted at her new home in her goodbye letter to the Sky, posted on social media Tuesday, talking of a "new city."

“As I look ahead to a new chapter, with a new team, in a new city, know that Chicago, its fans and the Sky organization will always hold a special place in my heart,” she wrote.

The Liberty were already among the favorites to win it all after signing Stewart — having Vandersloot makes them even more of a threat.

“I think that this group has a ton of potential,” Stewart said on ESPN Wednesday. “I think that there’s a lot of amazing players . . . The selflessness is what’s really going to help us set ourselves apart from everyone else. I’m ready to get to work.”