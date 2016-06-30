Even without Tina Charles, Liberty hand Minnesota Lynx OT loss

MINNEAPOLIS — Sugar Rodgers had a career-high 30 points and the New York Liberty rallied to give the Minnesota Lynx their third straight loss, 95-92 in overtime on Wednesday night.

The Liberty (11-5), who were without the WNBA’s leading scorer Tina Charles, used a 17-2 run to end the fourth quarter and force overtime. Rodgers capped the scoring in regulation on a 3 that tied it at 83-all with 48 seconds left.

Rodgers scored five straight in overtime and Shavonte Zellous added a 3-pointer with 36.4 seconds left to give New York an 95-89 lead.

Maya Moore answered with a quick 3 and picked Rodgers off the dribble near midcourt to give Minnesota (13-3) a chance to tie. But Moore missed a pair of 3-point attempts in the final seconds.

Amanda Zahui B. scored a career-high 17 while making her first career start for New York and Zellous added 15 off the bench. Zahui B. replaced Charles, who had a procedure Tuesday night to repair her nose — broken on June 22 in a double-overtime win over Atlanta.

The Liberty, third in the AP WNBA power poll, played their fourth overtime game in their last five.

Moore scored 22 of her 24 points in the second half for the second-ranked Lynx. Sylvia Fowles added 18 and Lindsay Whalen scored 10.