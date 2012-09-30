Game 2 loss to Connecticut ends Liberty's season

NEWARK -- With its season on the line, the Liberty came out energized and efficient, but lost to the Connecticut Sun, 75-62, in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at the Prudential Center Saturday night. The loss eliminated the Liberty from the playoffs.

"We have to play with such energy defensively that it's hard for us to maintain for 40 minutes," Liberty coach John Whisenant said. "We're not deep enough to score when I go too deep into my bench. It's been a never-ending issue for us. In the first half, we had more energy than they did and we were able to contain them."

Cappie Pondexter did her best to keep the Liberty alive. With just under five minutes left in the game, she dribbled away from a screen, elevated high above a defender and hit a three to bring the Liberty to within one. She recorded a steal on the ensuing possession, and Plenette Pierson's turnaround in the paint gave the Liberty its final lead at 62-61.

Pondexter scored 20 points but needed 22 shots to do it.

Said Whisenant, "We ride Cappie to death."