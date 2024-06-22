The Liberty were down to eight available players Saturday, just like in Thursday’s opener of this two-game Barclays Center set against the Los Angeles Sparks. But the numbers problem — minus two starters and a key reserve — didn’t add up to a loss.

It sure didn’t hurt that the three available regular starters are really good. One of the fill-ins had a big game, too. It also didn’t hurt that the Liberty were facing a team that’s rebuilding.

So eight was indeed more than enough to win again. The Liberty swept the two games, concluding with a 98-88 victory.

Breanna Stewart led them by equaling her season high with 33 points. Sabrina Ionescu added 24 points and nine assists, and Jonquel Jones posted her fifth double-double, with 14 points and 13 rebounds, which equaled her best total of the season.

And that reserve turned starter, Kayla Thornton, contributed a career-high six threes and matched her season high with 20 points.

The inaugural 1997 Liberty claimed 13 of their first 17 games en route to losing in the WNBA’s title round.

The 2024 edition wants to reach and win the title round for the first time after falling in the 2023 Finals, and it has surpassed that first Liberty team for the best start through 17 games in franchise history.

The Liberty are 14-3 after winning for the ninth time in 10 games.

They were without Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who missed her second straight game after experiencing swelling and discomfort in her right knee.

Nyara Sabally missed her ninth straight game because of a back injury.

And Courtney Vandersloot, whose mom died last weekend, missed her seventh straight. But the point guard returned to the team and was working out on the court before the game.

“We’re going to be wrapping in her arms as much as we can because it’s a terrible situation to go through,” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said. “We are her family as well. We feel for her. That’s why this decision of when she comes back is when she’s ready.”

The Sparks, who lost second overall pick Cameron Brink to a torn ACL Tuesday, dropped their sixth straight and fell to 4-13.

“No one feels sorry for an injured team,” Los Angeles coach Curt Miller said. “No one feels sorry for a young, building team. And we don’t feel sorry for ourselves.”

Miller sees a difference in this season’s Liberty with their core group in a second season together.

“Last year, the ‘superteam’ mantra became a big calling card around the league,” Miller said. “It just doesn’t happen just because you put a bunch of great players together.

“And so the biggest thing I see is just a comfortability, a continuity, a chemistry. You’re in your second year with a coaching staff. You’re in your second year with each other. You understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses. You understand how to play off one another.

“And I just think you notice that with this New York team. And this New York team has a way of separating in fourth quarters in close games. They just know how to win at the end of games.”

There were some big swings in the first half. The Liberty went from up nine to down eight to up 10 at halftime at 54-44.

Jones and Thornton delivered consecutive threes early in the third to open it up 60-46. Thornton hit three more threes in the quarter, and the third one made it a 22-point game at 75-53.

A short time later, Stewart was receiving a standing ovation after flying down the lane to swat away a shot by Stephanie Talbot.

A short time later, Ionescu was making a three, and the margin was 23. But the Sparks chipped it down to 81-67 heading for the fourth.

Los Angeles sliced it to 93-83 on a layup by Talbot with 3:06 remaining. But Kia Nurse missed a three for L.A., and then Jones hit a jumper in the lane. Ionescu followed with a three for a 98-83 lead.

Ionescu had nailed a three to give the Liberty an early 17-8 lead. But the Sparks owned the rest of the quarter. Dearica Hamby scored nine of her 20 points, and they outscored the Liberty 17-4 to go up 25-21 after 10 minutes.

Los Angeles extended it with a 23-6 run to make it a 31-23 lead.

Yet before you knew it, the game was tied at 31.

Soon Stewart knocked down a three from the left corner to give the Liberty back the lead.