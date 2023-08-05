SportsBasketballNew York Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu makes six 3-pointers as Liberty beat Lynx 

Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu shoots from the outside against the Lynx during the first half of a WNBA game at Barclays Center on July 28. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Sabrina Ionescu scored 18 points on six 3-pointers, Breanna Stewart added 17 points and the Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx 76-66 on Friday night.

The Liberty (21-6) have won three straight since dropping a home game to Minnesota on July 28. Ionescu had 31 points and seven 3-pointers in that game.

Ionescu finished with six of the Liberty's nine 3-pointers in the rematch. The Liberty struggled from the field, shooting just 40%, but dominated the paint. New York outrebounded Minnesota 43-32, including 16 offensive rebounds that led to 25 second-chance points.

The Liberty also held Minnesota to just 24 second-half points.

Betnijah Laney scored 17 points and Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Liberty. Courtney Vandersloot had a team-high seven assists.

Minnesota star Napheesa Collier played her first game since dropping 24 points and 11 rebounds on July 26. She was out with a right ankle sprain.

Collier had 18 points and eight rebounds and Kayla McBride added 14 points for Minnesota (13-15). Lindsay Allen added nine points and 10 assists.

