Liberty drop Game 1 of WNBA semifinals vs. Sun

The Liberty faced down the Sun and won every time they played during the regular season. It wasn’t always clean, especially when they were doing road work, but it was a four-game sweep.

They arrived at Barclays Center Sunday for the start of the WNBA semifinals knowing they had to beat Connecticut three more times to land in the title round for the first time since 2002.

When they left, that number had remained the same.

The third-seeded Sun were still a formidable team overall during the regular season.

And they sent a loud message to the second-seeded Liberty in Game 1 of the best-of-five series: This won’t be easy.

Connecticut walked off with a 78-63 victory.

DeWanna Bonner paced the Sun with 20 points and Rebecca Allen hurt her former team with four threes and 18 points. Connecticut held the Liberty to 33.8% shooting. Breanna Stewart topped them with 19 points, but she shot 7-for-25, including 0-for-8 from beyond the arc. Jonquel Jones added 14 and 11 rebounds against her former team.

The Liberty had been 14-0 when Jones delivered a double-double, including the Commissioner’s Cup final and the first two playoff games.

Game 2 will be Tuesday night at Barclays.

Taking the longer view, the Liberty still stand six wins from the franchise’s first championship, which they know is easier said than done.

They’re aware that there has been a title drought in New York sports going on for more than a decade.

“I think we understand obviously the culture and the history around sports in New York,” Sabrina Ionescu said before the game. “I think for us it’s really staying in the moment and not getting too high or too low on that idea because obviously it’s still a really tough road ahead and tomorrow’s not guaranteed.

“And so for us it’s obviously understanding the big picture of what that would mean for this organization, the WNBA, but also New York, and kind of using that to fuel us and motivate us and understand what it’s does to the community and the people who have really been wanting a championship for a really long time. But the main goal stays the main goal.”

The Sun certainly have the same goals — focus on the game at hand and ultimately claim the franchise’s first WNBA title.

They’ve had their challenges. Jones wanted out of Connecticut and in with the Liberty after helping take the Sun to the Finals last season. So they sent her off to a new home in Brooklyn back in January. Then they lost valuable forward Brionna Jones to a ruptured Achilles in June.

And yet here they were, back in the semis for the fifth straight year after a 27-13 regular-season run.

“I think that’s just the standard here at Connecticut,” guard Natisha Hiedeman said. “It’s the culture. That’s the tone. … So just to be able to be here today, we’re super grateful. We've worked hard all season, and we’re blessed to be here.”

The Liberty owned a three-point halftime lead. Then the Sun went on a 16-2 run to start the third, good for a 53-42 advantage. Hiedeman knocked down a couple of threes and Hayes also scored six in the burst, while the Liberty were 1-for-5 with three turnovers.

The margin shrunk to five twice, first on a three by Kayla Thornton and then on another by Jonquel Jones. But Allen hit her fourth three to push the Connecticut lead to 61-51.

Bonner nailed a short jumper at the buzzer to make it 65-55 Sun after three. Bonner then began the fourth with a three and followed with a mid-range jumper to open it up to 15 with 8:40 left.

The lead went to as high as 16 and the Liberty got no closer than 13.

The Sun came out and had no issues solving the Liberty’s defense early on. Allen made back-to-back threes to highlight a 9-for-12 start from the floor by Connecticut, which went up 23-14.

Then the Liberty picked it up on the defensive end.

Jonquel Jones hit her fourth layup in four tries to start a 7-2 quarter-closing burst, leaving the Liberty down 25-21 heading for the second period.

After that 9-for-12 beginning, the Liberty allowed just 7-for-27 shooting the rest of the half and had a 40-37 advantage at the break.