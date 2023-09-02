Liberty beat Sun, will be at least No. 2 seed in WNBA playoffs

And things were going so well for the Liberty …

They defeated Las Vegas Monday in front of their largest crowd ever at Barclays Center and pulled to 1 1/2 games back in the race for the top seed and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Then came Thursday.

Las Vegas beat Washington to make it a two-game lead. The Aces have three left, one vs. Seattle and two vs. Phoenix, the bottom two in the standings. So unless there’s an upset, it appears hard for the Liberty to catch Vegas now.

Also, Sabrina Ionescu showed up Thursday on their injury report for Friday night’s home against Connecticut as questionable with a right calf issue. And she indeed sat out.

But Ionescu’s situation sounds minor and the Liberty don’t sound worried about the No. 1 seed possibly getting away. And they continue to play exceptionally well. They trounced the Sun, 89-58, to clinch at least the second seed and cut the Aces’ lead to 1 1/2 again.

So things are still going fine in their world.

Let’s start with Ionescu. She was held out to rest the calf.

“We’re just trying to be smart,” coach Sandy Brondello said. “We’re hopeful she’ll be able to play in Chicago on Sunday. … Sabrina’s not injured.”

The Liberty (29-7), who have won five straight and have four games remaining, had five double-figure scorers. They were topped by Betnijah Laney with 19. Marine Johannes, who started for Ionescu, added 18. Breanna Stewart had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The Liberty went 3-1 against Las Vegas in August, including a victory in the Commissioner’s Cup championship game at Vegas, which didn’t count toward the standings.

So Kayla Thornton wasn’t sweating over the thought of possibly having to win a game out there should the teams meet in the Finals.

“We’ve already accomplished that once,” said the reserve forward, who received a two-year contract extension Friday that runs through 2025. “So that’s nothing major for us that we have to worry about.”

The Sun (25-12), who were led by Tiffany Hayes’ 11 points, will be the third seed.

“They’re a great team,” Brondello said.

And all the talk about the Liberty and the Aces being on a collision course for the title?

“I don’t really think that we care,” Connecticut guard Natisha Hiedeman said. “… The way the season’s going, it could be anybody’s ship this year. … There’s always been people doubting us, so I feel we’re just used to it.”

The Sun, who were swept in the four-game season series by the Liberty, were playing the back end of a back-to-back. The fresher Liberty jumped out to a 27-16 lead after one quarter.

Laney scored 10, including a straight-on three with less than a second left.

The Liberty quickly opened it up to 15 in the second quarter.

Later in the period, the flashy Johannes whipped a nifty no-look pass to Laney for a layup after the lead had slipped to 10.

By halftime, the advantage was up to 49-32. The Liberty were shooting 58.1% and they had held the Sun to 30.6%.

The margin moved to as much as 24 after three.

Johannes’ third three came in the final minute and set the final margin.

Notes & quotes: Thornton was thrilled over receiving her extension, saying, “It’s just a blessing to even be wanted. New York is something special. … To even have that offer, that’s something I couldn’t turn down.” The Liberty had long coveted Thornton before acquiring her from Dallas in the three-way January trade that brought Jonquel Jones from Connecticut. Thornton was averaging 4.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 44.4% shooting heading into this latest game. She always provides tough defense. GM Jonathan Kolb said in a statement that Thornton “has exceeded the standards of resilience, physicality, consistency and character that embodies the New York Liberty.”