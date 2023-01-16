Liberty acquire former WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones in 3-team trade

The Liberty’s quest to win a WNBA title improved dramatically on Monday when the franchise acquired former MVP Jonquel Jones from the Connecticut Sun in a three-team trade, the teams announced.

Jones, a four-time All-Star who won the WNBA MVP award in 2021, reportedly requested a trade to the Liberty. She had one year left on her contract with the Sun.

The Liberty will send guard Rebecca Allen to the Sun and forward Natasha Howard to the Dallas Wings. The Wings will also acquire the rights to Liberty guard Crystal Dangerfield. The Wings will send veteran forward Kayla Thornton to the Liberty and guard Tyasha Harris to the Sun. The Liberty will send the No. 6 overall pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft to the Sun.

““To say I’m excited would be a huge understatement!," Jones said on social media. "To the fans, future teammates and everyone that has welcomed me to New York thank you! I can’t wait to get this season going and show out in the Big Apple!!”

A 6-6 forward, Jones averaged 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game last season. The acquisition of Jones, along with All-Star guard Sabrina Ionescu and guard/forward Betnijah Laney, is expected to make the Liberty a title contender this season. Ionescu averaged 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals in a breakout season in 2022. Laney, who was an All-Star for the Liberty in 2021, missed most of last season after having knee surgery. A healthy Laney will be a big key for the Liberty in 2023.

Thornton, a 6-1 forward, started 35 games for the Wings last season and will help fill the void left by the 6-2 Howard, who was an All-Star last season. Thornton averaged 8.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season.

““Adding Jonquel and Kayla to our roster in the prime of their careers was a can’t-miss opportunity to bolster our frontcourt on both ends of the floor,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said. “JJ brings an established MVP skill set, and Kayla possesses a rare combination of defensive physicality and offensive spacing. We can’t wait to welcome them to the Liberty family and get to work on pursuing our championship goals.”

While the Liberty are acquiring one of the best players in the league, they are also losing three starters and the No. 6 overall pick. With Dangerfield and Allen gone, the Liberty will likely need to address the backcourt. Dangerfield started 27 games last season, allowing Ionescu to play off the ball and be more of a scorer. Allen, a 6-2 guard, provided length and shooting.

The Liberty could also be active in the free-agent market, especially after giving up their first-round pick in this deal.

Howard played two seasons in New York. She averaged 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds in 35 games — all starts — last season.

“Tash played a tremendous role in repositioning this franchise as a playoff contender,” Kolb said. “It was truly special to see a three-time WNBA champion take a chance on us and embrace the challenge of elevating a young core to the extent that she did.”

Moore makes retirement official. Maya Moore knew it was time to officially end her basketball career — four years after stepping away.

The Minnesota Lynx star left the WNBA in 2019 to help her now-husband Jonathan Irons win his release from prison by getting his 50-year sentence overturned in 2020. Irons married Moore soon after his release and the couple had their first child, Jonathan Jr., in July.

She announced her decision to retire on ABC's “Good Morning America.” Before Monday, Moore had been noncommittal about playing basketball again.

“Well, I think it’s time to put a close to the pro basketball life," Moore said. “I walked away four seasons ago but wanted to officially retire. This is such a sweet time for us and our family. The work we’ve done, I want to continue that in our next chapter. Be home for my community and family.”