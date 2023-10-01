Liberty top Sun in Game 4 to reach WNBA Finals for first time since 2002

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Downstairs from those streams of colorful slot machines and all those table games in the casino here at Mohegan Sun, you could bet on two sure things Sunday afternoon.

The Liberty were going to play with determination to finish this WNBA semifinal series here and now inside Mohegan Sun Arena and avoid putting all their chips on a Game 5 Tuesday night at Barclays Center. And Connecticut was going play desperate basketball with the hope of putting all their chips on a Game 5.

“The team is focused as you would imagine,” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said before Game 4. “This is a game where we can advance to the Finals, and we know that’s very hard to do.”

“When you’re desperate, you find some stuff that might have been left in the tank,” Sun coach Stephanie White said. “Our challenge is going to be: Empty the tank. There’s nothing to save it for.”

They emptied it. But the Liberty were just a bit better, outlasting Connecticut, 87-84, to take the series three games to one.

Las Vegas, here they come.

The Liberty are going to the Finals for the first time since 2002. Game 1 against the Aces in the best-of-five championship round is set for next Sunday amid a desert full of casinos.

League MVP Breanna Stewart scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Jonquel Jones delivered her WNBA record sixth straight double-double to open the postseason with 25 points and 15 rebounds, and she had five large free throws in the final minute. And Betnijah Laney contributed 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Alyssa Thomas delivered a triple-double for the Sun with 17 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists after missing a triple-double by a single rebound in Game 3.

The Liberty had wanted to score their ticket and be able to rest and then start prepping for the Finals.

“We can’t give them hope,” Brondello had said of the Sun, who had hope at the beginning.

“For some reason,” Connecticut guard Natisha Hiedeman said, “we always play better when our backs are against the wall.”

The Sun were indeed leading before Stewart hit a three to give the Liberty a 77-75 edge with 2:08 left and then extended it to four with two free throws. DeWanna Bonner countered with a three to cut it to 79-78.

Stewart missed a 15-footer, but Jones grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled by Tiffany Hayes. Connecticut was over the limit. Jones made the two free throws for a three-point lead with 56 seconds remaining.

Jones then stole an inbounds pass, took the ball downcourt and was fouled going up to the basket.

Good and good. It was 83-78 in Liberty's favor with 42 seconds on the clock.

Jones was fouled again at 29.2. She made one of two for a six-point advantage.

Tyasha Harris cut it in half with a three. Laney then hit one of two to make it 85-81. But Harris drained another three. The margin was down to one with 7.6 to go. The Liberty called time.

Stewart took the inbounds pass and was fouled at 6.1. She nailed both for the 87-84 lead. Hayes put up a final shot for Connecticut, but it was late and she was in two-point territory.

And that was it.

Thomas went down after a collision with Jones near the basket early in the fourth and stayed down for a while. The game was stopped with 9:23 left in regulation and Thomas was helped to the locker room. The Liberty were up 66-60 at the time. The Sun weren’t deterred.

After baskets by DiJonai Carrington and Harris sliced it to 66-64, the Liberty needed a timeout. That was the score with 6:52 left when Thomas checked back in.

Carrington banked in a three to tie it at 69 for Connecticut with 5:13 to go.

This was going to be an airtight finish.

The Sun had constructed a 10-point lead in the second quarter, but the Liberty cut it to 44-39 and then went on a 13-0 run that spanned into the third quarter. After Laney drained a three, they had scored the first seven of the third, good for a 52-44 lead.

The lead rose to nine, shrunk to four, then swelled to 11 on Stewart’s turnaround jumper. Connecticut hung in and got it down to six on a Hayes three before Jones spotted Laney inside for a layup. The Liberty led 66-58 after three.