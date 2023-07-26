Liberty clinch best start in franchise history after come-from-behind win over lowly Storm

The coach was Richie Adubato. Tari Phillips, Crystal Robinson, and Teresa Weatherspoon were among the headliners, and home was Madison Square Garden. This was Liberty basketball in 2001, and that team claimed 16 of its first 21 games.

So did the Liberty of 2023. But they have now taken it one step further.

They got a triple-double from Sabrina Ionescu and rose from an 18-point hole in the third quarter to beat Seattle, 86-82, Tuesday night at Barclays Center to move to 17-5 — the best start in the 27-season history of the franchise.

“I’ve coached a lot of talented teams,” coach Sandy Brondello said. “But, this is a pretty deep and strong team.”

After losing game 22, the 2001 team ended up 21-11. But it bowed out in the Eastern finals. The Liberty have never taken a WNBA title. So while they have won three straight and seven of their last eight, this season is really about the postseason.

“They have a lot of firepower at a lot of positions,” said Seattle coach Noelle Quinn.

They finished 4-0 against the Storm, who have dropped 10 straight and are a league-worst 4-19.

Ionescu hurt Seattle with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists — her fourth WNBA triple-double. It came despite 2-for-14 shooting.

“It’s pretty crazy to have a triple-double on an off night,” Breanna Stewart said.

Stewart scored 22 points. Betnijah Laney added 19. And Jonquel Jones, the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, contributed 13 points and 17 rebounds. Jewell Loyd had 32 points to pace Seattle.

The Storm’s 18-point cushion shrank to 57-52 after a 15-2 Liberty burst in the third.

The Liberty cut it to three in the fourth, then fell behind by eight, then rallied and took a 74-72 lead on Stewart’s jumper with 2:52 left. But Sami Whitcomb countered with a three for Seattle.

Ionescu nailed two free throws — 76-75 Liberty. Whitcomb countered again, this time with a short jumper.

But Jones banked in a three for a 79-77 edge with 1:16 left. Stewart hit a foul shot for a three-point lead. Ionescu sank two from the line to make it 82-77 and reach her triple-double. She made two more for an 84-79 advantage at the 18.1 second mark.

“Going through that game, especially in the second half, and how we dug ourselves out is who we are as a team,” Ionescu said. “Just the grit that we have and the belief that we have in one another, that’s really what’s important to me.”

When Gabby Williams buried a three, Seattle’s lead was a stunning 55-37 with 5:55 left in the third.

“It’s definitely tough when you look up and see what you see,” Jones said, “but I never feel like we’re out of a game."