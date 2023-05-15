Sabrina Ionescu signs multi-year contract extension with the Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu signed a multiyear contract extension with the Liberty, the team announced on Monday.

The deal keeps the All-Star guard in New York through the 2025 season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Last May, the Liberty exercised the fourth-year team option to extend Ionescu’s rookie contract through the 2023 season.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce Sabrina’s multi-year extension,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement. “Her career is already off to a historic start and her will to win is truly unparalleled. Sab has quickly become synonymous with the Liberty franchise, and we look forward to her continued success in New York for many years to come.”

Ionescu is coming off a breakout season in 2022. She was selected to her first WNBA All-Star Game, and was named to the All-WNBA second team. Ionescu averaged 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 36 games -- all starts -- last season. She was the first player in league history with over 500 points, 200 rebounds, and 200 assists in a single season.

Ionescu, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA draft, has averaged 14.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists over her three-year career.

The Liberty made the playoffs last season, but were still very active in free agency, acquiring former WNBA MVPs Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, along with point guard Courtney Vandersloot, a four-time All-Star. With Vandersloot in the backcourt, Ionescu won't need to be the primary ballhandler and can focus on being more of a combo guard.

“I’m thankful and honored to be able to represent the New York Liberty for the next couple years,” Ionescu said in a statement. “Joe and Clara Wu Tsai, Jonathan Kolb, and the entire Liberty organization has been nothing short of amazing over my time here, and I’m thrilled to work towards bringing a championship back to New York City.”