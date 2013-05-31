Skylar Diggins adjusting to WNBA life

The transition from college to pro basketball can be taxing on some players.

Some take it in stride and become productive players, while others succomb to the pressure and wash out before their careers even get started.

Enter former Notre Dame All-American Skylar Diggins, a rookie point guard for the WNBA's Tulsa Shock.

Diggins has taken on her new role as a professional basketball player with great pride, resulting in a quick start for the rookie. Through three games she is averaging 12 points and seven assists. She had 11 assists in a high-scoring 95-90 home loss to Washington on Monday.

The Shock (0-3) play the Liberty at Prudential center on Friday night as Diggins makes her first appearance in the New York tri-state area as a pro.

She's convinced the team has the tools to turn things around.

Diggins was a little more of a scorer in college, but she said she has no issues becoming more of a facilitator. "I'm continuing to work on every aspect of my game, trying to keep my teammates involved and doing what I have to do to help us win," she said.

With the college season ending in April and the WNBA campaign beginning in mid-May, it doesn't leave much time for a long honeymoon.

Diggins noted some of the differences. "The lingo, the rules changes . . . You have to be able to adjust quickly. But our coaching staff has been great with that," Diggins said.

Among the difference between college and WNBA is the eight-second backcourt rule, the 24-second shot clock and the defensive three-second violation. These are all relatively new provisions in the WNBA.

They are also new to Diggins, but the 5-9 point guard said she's ready for the challenge.

Diggins signed with Jay-Z's new company Roc Nation Sports recently.

Doing newspaper, radio and television interviews isn't new to Diggins, who received her fair share of attention playing for a storied Notre Dame women's basketball program for four years. She also was twice named the Big East player of the year.

Diggins noted that she doesn't have to juggle classwork with basketball anymore, which leaves her enough time work on her game as well as her off-court endeavors.

"Playing at Notre Dame, we had a lot of media in college," said Diggins. "I had to do media every day. It's a little different from college, though. But I'm ready."