New York Liberty wins Game 3 to stay alive in WNBA Finals against Las Vegas Aces

It has never been done before.

No WNBA team has fallen into a 2-0 hole in a best-of-five series and then risen to win the series. Seventeen had tried, with 13 not even getting to Game 4 and only one reaching Game 5.

And after how well the defending champion Aces played and how badly the Liberty played in the first two games of these Finals in Las Vegas, it looked like the streak was bound to continue.

That still may turn out to be the case. But the Liberty remain alive and have hope.

Their season and quest for the franchise’s first WNBA title didn’t come to an end Sunday in front of a sellout crowd of 17,143, the largest they had ever drawn at Barclays Center.

The Liberty finally turned up their play, dealing Las Vegas an 87-73 setback in Game 3 behind their best player in this postseason.

Jonquel Jones delivered 27 points and eight rebounds. The 6-6 center may have lost her streak of eight straight double-doubles to open the postseason, but she delivered inside and out, burying four threes along the way. The WNBA’s regular-season MVP, Breanna Stewart, contributed 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Now the Liberty will be shooting to survive Wednesday night’s game in Brooklyn to force a winner-take-all Game 5 Friday night in Las Vegas.

“It’s us just taking some pride,” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said before the game. “Just go out there and play as hard as you can. Leave everything on the table. Don’t look back and say, ‘What if?’ That’s my whole speech to them. That’s what it comes down to.

“We deserve to be here. We haven’t done our best, but we can change that now.”

The Liberty had gone 15-5 at home during the regular season, including 2-0 vs. Las Vegas, with 99-61 and 94-85 wins in August. They had also gone 3-1 in their own house across the first two rounds of the postseason.

“We’re here on our home court where we’re very comfortable,” Betnijah Laney said.

It was guaranteed that the Liberty needed to defend better in order to win. They needed their guards to play better at both ends, namely Sabrina Ionescu, Laney and Courtney Vandersloot. And they needed to slow the Aces’ guards, namely Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

They needed more from Stewart. They needed Jones to continue to excel. They needed to get off to a better start after falling behind 38-19 after one quarter in Game 2. And they needed to make more threes after going 9-for-39 in Game 1 and 8-for-35 in Game 2.

They ended up going 13-for-30 on threes, good for 43.3%. Plum had 29 points. But Gray only had 11 and Young was held to eight. And the Aces were held to 33.3% shooting overall and to 31.8% on threes.

Vandersloot had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Laney also scored 12.

The Liberty built a 14-point lead in the third, but the Aces were unfazed. They cut it to six at 67-61 on two free throws by A’ja Wilson with 5:31 left.

But Stewart countered with an 11-foot jumper. Laney followed with a steal and turned it into a layup to raise the margin to 71-61. She soon countered a Plum three with one of her own to again make it a 10-point lead again.

Jones followed with a three and it was 77-64 with 2:47 to go. The margin reached as much as 17.