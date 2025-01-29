SportsBasketball

Lakers' Anthony Davis has abdominal strain and will get re-evaluated in about a week

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, right, and Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly...

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, right, and Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis strained his abdomen Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in about a week.

Davis' injury occurred during the first quarter of the Lakers’ 118-104 loss at Philadelphia. The five-time all-NBA performer walked to the locker room with his right hand over his stomach when he left with 2:10 to go in the first quarter.

Lakers officials announced the severity of Davis’ injury Wednesday while noting that he had returned to Los Angeles and would be re-evaluated in approximately a week.

The Lakers are at Washington on Thursday and at New York on Saturday before returning to Los Angeles for a road game with the Clippers on Tuesday.

Davis is averaging 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds this season.

