Another Magic-Heat game, another big Orlando scoring run

Orlando Magic players from left, Jonathan Isaac (1), Cory Joseph,...

Orlando Magic players from left, Jonathan Isaac (1), Cory Joseph, Trevelin Queen (12) and Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate a win during the final moments an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

By The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — The last Orlando-Miami game ended with the Magic on a big run. And on Thursday, the Magic started the rematch with another flurry.

The Magic scored the first 14 points of Thursday's game against the Heat, coming on the heels of Orlando outscoring Miami 37-8 in the fourth quarter of their matchup on Saturday — a huge rally that capped a comeback from as much as a 25-point deficit.

Add up the fourth quarter Saturday and the start on Thursday, and it was a 51-8 Orlando run over about 17 minutes of game time — separated by a few days, of course.

The 14-0 run was Orlando's biggest to start a game since it took a 15-0 lead to open things against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 4, 2001.

Miami closed the gap Thursday to within 31-22 by the end of the first quarter.

