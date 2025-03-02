Magic say Jalen Suggs will undergo knee surgery with no timetable for return yet

SportsBasketball

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) brings the ball up...

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) brings the ball up the court against the Detroit Pistons during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Jan. 25, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

By The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic will have arthroscopic surgery to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee, the team announced Sunday.

The Magic said that a timetable for Suggs' return to play won't be known until the team sees how he responds to post-operative treatment and rehabilitation.

Suggs was diagnosed last week with a trochlea injury in the knee, a problem that was discovered after he was experiencing discomfort while trying to return from a bruised left quadriceps.

Suggs is averaging 16.2 points this season but has been limited to 35 games — all but one of them coming before Jan. 4. The No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft missed 10 games in January with a low back strain, and hasn't played since Jan. 25.

Suggs and fellow Orlando cornerstones Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have started only six games together this season.


