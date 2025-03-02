Magic say Jalen Suggs will undergo knee surgery with no timetable for return yet

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic will have arthroscopic surgery to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee, the team announced Sunday.

The Magic said that a timetable for Suggs' return to play won't be known until the team sees how he responds to post-operative treatment and rehabilitation.

Suggs was diagnosed last week with a trochlea injury in the knee, a problem that was discovered after he was experiencing discomfort while trying to return from a bruised left quadriceps.

Suggs is averaging 16.2 points this season but has been limited to 35 games — all but one of them coming before Jan. 4. The No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft missed 10 games in January with a low back strain, and hasn't played since Jan. 25.

Suggs and fellow Orlando cornerstones Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have started only six games together this season.