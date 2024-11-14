SportsBasketball

Franz Wagner scores 29 points, Magic beat Pacers 94-90 to improve to 6-0 at home

Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks for a shot...

Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks for a shot against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

By The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — Franz Wagner scored 29 points, Jalen Suggs hit two free throws with 9.8 seconds left and the Orlando Magic beat the Indiana Pacers 94-90 on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten at home.

Orlando is 6-0 at home this season and has won 13 in a row overall at home.

Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 29 points. Bennedict Mathurin added 23 points — scoring 12 straight Pacers points late in the fourth quarter — and 12 rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton had with nine points and 12 assists.

Goga Bitadze added 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic. Anthony Black came off the bench for six points, six assists, four steals and a block.

Takeaways

Pacers: The Pacers survived a scoreless half by Haliburton to lead 45-41, but the NBA’s third-best 3-point shooting team could not survive 10-for-30 shooting from behind the arc.

Magic: The Magic relied on defense (10 blocks, eight steals, 38% Indiana shooting).

Key moment

The Pacers had a four-point lead and momentum in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter when Black blocked a layup by Johnny Furphy, igniting a 13-1 Orlando run. Indiana did not score in the fourth quarter until Siakam hit a 3-pointer at 7:26.

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley calls out to players...

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley calls out to players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

Key stats

Bitadze, Jonathan Isaac (11) and rookie Tristan daSilva (9) led Orlando to a 50-41 rebounding advantage.

Up next

The Pacers return home to face Miami on Friday night. The Magic host Philadelphia on on Friday night.

More NBA news

Franz Wagner scores 29 points, Magic beat Pacers 94-90 to improve to 6-0 at home1m read
Cavs beats Sixers 114-106 to become 6th NBA team to start a season 13-01m read
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a stroke earlier this month, is expected to make full recovery3m read
Jaxson Hayes sprains ankle in practice, leaving the Lakers thin at center behind Anthony Davis
NBPA reaches Kyle Singler's family after cryptic Instagram video draws concern1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME