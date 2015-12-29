Matt Barnes suspended 2 games for ‘threatening’ Knicks coach Derek Fisher

The NBA suspended Grizzlies forward Matt Barnes two games for his physical altercation with Knicks coach Derek Fisher in October.

The league conducted its own investigation into the fight that it says occurred on Oct. 3 in Redondo Beach, Calif., and announced Monday that they banned Barnes for Memphis’ next two games “for engaging in a physical altercation and threatening” Fisher.

Following a practice during training camp, Fisher flew to California to see his children. But the fight took place at Barnes’ home. Fisher reportedly is in a relationship with Barnes’ estranged wife Gloria Govan. Fisher and Barnes were teammates at one time with the Lakers.

The NBA said the matter is closed and there will be no punishment for Fisher. The Knicks are not practicing Monday and Fisher was not available for comment.

The Knicks and Grizzlies face each other Jan. 16 in Memphis.

The Dolan family owns controlling interests in the Knicks, Madison Square Garden and Cablevision. Cablevision owns Newsday.