SportsBasketball

Joel Embiid has triple-double in 1st game in a month as Sixers slip past Mavs 118-116

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, pulls in a rebound between...

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, pulls in a rebound between Dallas Mavericks' Klay Thompson, left, and Kelly Oubre Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in his first action in a month to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-116 victory Tuesday night over the Dallas Mavericks, who fell to 0-2 since trading star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Embiid recorded his first triple-double of an injury-plagued season in which he's appeared in just 14 games. A left knee injury sidelined the seven-time All-Star for the previous 15 games, and he wore a large brace on the knee.

But he looked like his usual self, especially down the stretch. Embiid’s layup with 22 seconds left put Philadelphia ahead by a point. He grabbed a rebound on the Mavericks’ next possession and then defended the final play of the game when Dallas turned it over.

Tyrese Maxey had 33 points and 13 assists for the Sixers.

Kyrie Irving scored 34 points for the Mavs and Naji Marshall added 19.

Newly acquired Anthony Davis (abdominal injury) didn’t play but was courtside after Sunday’s trade that brought him to Dallas in exchange for Doncic. Max Christie, also part of the deal, scored 15 points.

The Sixers' Paul George missed his fifth straight game with a finger injury.

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, goes up for a shot...

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, goes up for a shot against Dallas Mavericks' Daniel Gafford during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Coach Nick Nurse said Embiid wasn't under any restrictions and he played 36 minutes, going 12 of 23 from the field and 4 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Takeaways

Neither Caleb Martin nor Quentin Grimes played. The players were traded for each other prior to the game, with Martin going to Dallas and Grimes to the 76ers.

Key moment

Embiid threw a no-look bounce pass between his legs to Maxey, who nailed a 3-pointer to make it 99-93 with 8:18 to play.

Key stat

The Sixers improved to 20-29 overall and 8-6 with Embiid in the lineup.

Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, left, and Joel Embiid react during...

Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, left, and Joel Embiid react during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Up next

Dallas: At Boston on Thursday night

Philadelphia: Hosts Miami on Wednesday night

More NBA news

Joel Embiid has triple-double for 76ers in return after missing 15 games1m read
Late 3s by Johnson and Russell give the Nets a 99-97 win over the Rockets1m read
Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis score 24 to lead the Bulls over the Heat 133-1241m read
Jayson Tatum scores 22, Celtics hold off Cavaliers 112-105 in matchup of Eastern Conference's best1m read
Joel Embiid has triple-double in 1st game in a month as Sixers slip past Mavs 118-1161m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME