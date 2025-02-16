Mavericks suspend unidentified employee amid report of arrest of assistant Darrell Armstrong

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks said Sunday they have suspended an employee they didn't identify amid a report that assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Dallas television station WFAA cited multiple anonymous law enforcement sources in reporting that Dallas police responded to a call in the predawn hours Saturday. The sources said the 56-year-old Armstrong and the victim were arguing when he hit the woman with a gun and threatened to shoot her.

Dallas police didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking details of the incident. It wasn't clear whether Armstrong has an attorney who could comment on his behalf. WFAA reported that Armstrong has posted bond since being booked Saturday morning.

The Mavericks said in a statement provided to the AP that they were aware of the incident and gathering information. The NBA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings,” the team said. “This matter is currently under review by the appropriate legal authorities. Due to this fact, we will allow the legal process to run its course and we will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing.”

Armstrong spent two seasons with the Mavericks late in his 14-year playing career and was a backup point guard on the 2005-06 team that reached the NBA Finals, losing to Miami. He is in his 10th full season as a Dallas assistant.