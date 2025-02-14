SportsBasketball

Irving, Thompson join injured list, giving Mavericks 8 players out for game against Heat

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving dribbles the ball during the...

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Credit: AP/LM Otero

By The Associated Press

DALLAS — Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks’ lengthy injured list for their home game Thursday night against the Miami Heat, meaning none of the players who started during the defending Western Conference champions’ season opener will be on the court.

Irving was listed out with a shoulder injury and Thompson a foot sprain following Wednesday night’s 110-104 home win over the Golden State Warriors.

Irving, 32, scored 42 points while playing at least 40 minutes for the fifth consecutive game. Thompson, 34, played 34 minutes and scored 17 points against the team for which he played the previous 11 seasons.

Dallas’ other opening night starters were center Daniel Gafford (sprained knee), power forward P.J. Washington Jr. (ankle sprain) and superstar guard Luka Doncic (traded Feb. 1 to the Los Angeles Lakers).

Coach Jason Kidd listed eight men out for Thursday night, the others being recently acquired forwards Anthony Davis (groin injury) and Caleb Martin (strained hip), and centers Dereck Lively II (ankle stress fracture) and Dwight Powell (strained hip),

