Mavericks sign Kai Jones as latest fill-in for injured big men

By The Associated Press

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks signed Kai Jones to a two-way contract Monday as they continue to deal with injuries to multiple big men.

The 6-foot-11 Jones, a first-round draftee by New York in 2021, appeared in 28 games with the Los Angeles Clippers this season while playing more for their G League team. He averaged 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds for the Clippers and was waived Saturday.

The Mavericks, who entered Monday in 10th place in the Western Conference, are missing Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and P.J. Washington Jr.

Their previous short-term addition, Moses Brown, made two starts and four appearances under a 10-day contract that expired Sunday. Brown couldn’t be re-signed because of salary cap restrictions.

Dallas made room for Jones’ two-way contract by waiving Kylor Kelley.

