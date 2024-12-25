SportsBasketball

Mavs star Luka Doncic ruled out with calf strain after leaving Christmas game against Timberwolves

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after hitting a...

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after hitting a three-pointer over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Dallas. Credit: AP/Emil T. Lippe

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic limped off the court in the second quarter and was ruled out of a Christmas Day game against Minnesota with a left calf strain.

Doncic was running a play on offense he stopped, passed and reached toward his lower legs Wednesday. He stayed where he was until the Mavs could call timeout and he could leave the court with 2:31 remaining in the first half.

It was the second game back for Doncic after the five-time All-Star missed two games with a left heel contusion.

Doncic missed five games this season with a right wrist sprain and had been sidelined eight times before the Christmas meeting with the Timberwolves.

The Mavericks trailed by 13 when Doncic left the game and were down 57-40 at halftime in a matchup of last season's Western Conference finalists. Dallas won that series.

