SportsBasketball

Mavericks make NBA history with 30-0 run in fourth quarter against Thunder

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is held by teammate...

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is held by teammate Derrick Jones Jr. while disputing a call to referee Derek Richardson (63) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Credit: AP/LM Otero

By The Associated Press

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks' 30-0 run Saturday night was good enough for NBA history, just not for a victory.

The Mavericks' run in the fourth quarter against Oklahoma City was the l ongest without allowing a basket in the play-by-play era, which dates to 1996-97.

The run lasted from 11:09 remaining in the game until 4:18, carrying Dallas from a 111-87 deficit into a 117-111 lead. But the Thunder regained control and won 126-120.

The NBA said the previous record was a 29-0 run by Cleveland against Milwaukee on Dec. 6, 2009.

More NBA news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME