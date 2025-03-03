SportsBasketball

The Dallas Mavericks are raising season tickets prices one month after trading away star Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic smiles during the second...

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic smiles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

By The Associated Press

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks revealed on Monday that they are raising season ticket prices for next season, just weeks after dealing star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Mavericks said season tickets will go up by an average of 8.61% next season and the increase is due to “ongoing investments in the team and fan engagement.”

The Mavs have dealt with widespread fan discontent since last month's trade that sent the popular Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for a package that includes Anthony Davis, the talented but often injured 10-time All-Star.

Davis scored 26 points in his Mavericks debut on Feb. 8, but left the game late with a groin injury and hasn't played since.

Meanwhile, Doncic has thrived with the Lakers, immediately reviving their title hopes. The five-time All-Star led the Mavs to the NBA Finals last season, where they lost to the Boston Celtics.

The Mavericks say that despite the price adjustments, full-season ticket holders will continue to save 15% to 23% compared to projected secondary market prices. The team also said that roughly 4,200 seats per game are still below $40.

More NBA news

The Dallas Mavericks are raising season tickets prices one month after trading away star Luka Doncic
Wizards sign F Justin Champagnie to a multi-year contract after he'd been on a 2-way deal
Kings' Domantas Sabonis sidelined by strained left hamstring
Durant: Suns 'embarrassed ourselves' in humiliating 116-98 home loss to the Timberwolves1m read
Edwards scores 44 points, Randle adds 20 in return to help the Timberwolves beat the Suns 116-981m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME