Dinwiddie, Washington lead Mavericks past Thunder 121-115

OKLAHOMA CITY — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-115 on Thursday night.

P.J. Washington had 22 points and 19 rebounds and Kyrie Irving added 24 points for the Mavericks, who have been without Luka Doncic for nearly a month because of a left calf strain. Dallas has won three of the four meetings this season against a Thunder team that leads the Western Conference and only has eight losses all season.

Jalen Williams led Oklahoma City with 33 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was named an All-Star starter earlier in the evening, scored 16 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 54 points in a win over Utah on Wednesday, but made just 5 of his first 15 shots against Dallas before getting on track.

Gilgeous-Alexander did not play last time the teams met, when the Mavericks won 106-98 in Dallas on Jan. 17.

The Thunder led 62-60 at halftime, but Dallas took over in the third quarter and led by 13 at one point. Gilgeous-Alexander banked in a shot from the lane at the buzzer to cut Dallas' lead to 91-83 heading into the fourth.

Takeaways

Mavericks: Dallas made it work despite several injuries. Center Dereck Lively was out with a stress fracture in his right ankle and guard Klay Thompson missed the game with a sprained left ankle.

Thunder: Oklahoma City, still missing injured center Isaiah Hartenstein, got beat on the boards 52-42. Hartenstein leads the team with 12.2 rebounds per game.

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie, center, looks to pass the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, and Aaron Wiggins, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Oklahoma City. Credit: AP/Nate Billings

Key moment

Quentin Grimes made a 3-pointer with about 2 minutes remaining to give Dallas a 115-106 lead.

Key stat

Oklahoma City forced 20 turnovers, but only scored 15 points off them.

Up next

The Mavericks host Boston on Saturday. The Thunder visit Portland on Sunday.