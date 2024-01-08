Irving hits big 3-pointers, scores 35 points to lead the Mavericks over the Timberwolves, 115-108

DALLAS — Kyrie Irving made the tying and go-ahead 3-pointers, finishing with 35 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 115-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

Irving shot 14 of 27, including 6 of 8 from the 3-point arc. Luka Doncic added 34 points on 12-of-26 shooting, including 5 of 12 from the 3-point arc.

Irving's 3 from the top of the arc tied it at 106 with 2:59 remaining. He then stole the ball from Rudy Gobert and made another 3 from the right corner with 2:05 to play.

Derrick Jones Jr. sealed the Mavs’ win with a driving dunk with 24 seconds to go.

Anthony Edwards led all scorers with 36 points on 14-of-27 shooting for the Timberwolves. Minnesota had won the first two meetings this season.

It was a clutch finish for the Mavs (22-15) against the best clutch team statistically in the NBA. Dallas improved to 12-5 in clutch games, third-best in the league. Minnesota is now 11-3 in clutch games, which occur when the scoring margin is within five points with five or fewer minutes remaining.

Minnesota (25-10) is the top team in the Western Conference and has the second-best record in the league behind the Boston Celtics. Dallas entered the game seventh in the West, a half-game behind the New Orleans Pelicans.

Irving hit a 10-footer to give the Mavs a 96-87 lead early in the fourth quarter. But the Wolves’ 19-4 run over the next six minutes gave them a six-point lead with 3:45 remaining. Minnesota scored 11 consecutive points before Dwight Powell converted a three-point play on a layup and free throw with 3 1/2 minutes left to cut the deficit to three.

Irving hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Mavs a 78-73 lead midway through the third quarter, and the Mavs finished the period on a 19-9 run to take a 91-82 lead behind a scoring surge from Doncic and Irving. The pair combined to score 14 points during the run.

