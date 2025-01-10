Hardy scores 25 and Mavericks use late 16-0 run to rally past Trail Blazers 117-111

DALLAS — Jaden Hardy scored a season-high 25 points off the bench, P.J. Washington had 23 points and 14 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks used a late 16-0 run to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-111 on Thursday night.

Dereck Lively II added season highs with 21 points and 16 rebounds for the Mavericks, who are still without All-Star guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Dallas has won two straight following a season-long five-game losing streak.

Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe each scored 22 points to lead the Blazers, who split a road back-to-back are are 2-3 on their trip.

Scoot Henderson scored 20 off the bench, hitting all 12 of his free throws.

Portland led 109-99 with 4:33 to play but then missed its next six field-goal attempts and committed two turnovers. Washington hit two free throws tying the score at 109-109 with 2:26 left and followed with a right-corner 3-pointer for a 112-109 lead with 1:58 to go.

Takeaways

Blazers: They went in averaging 12.1 3-pointers and surpassed that late in the third period but were only 3 of 9 behind the arc in the fourth quarter.

Mavericks: Hardy, averaging 7.6 points per game this season, has averaged 18.0 over the past four games. It was a quiet night for Klay Thompson, who went 1 of 6 from the floor and 0 for 4 from 3-point range for three points.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Dalano Banton (5) shots against Dallas Mavericks' Daniel Gafford (1) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Dallas. Credit: AP/Richard W. Rodriguez

Key moment

With the score 112-109, Dallas’ Quentin Grimes tipped back Spencer Dinwiddie’s miss with 40 seconds left, then turned a one-hand heave into a three-point play to complete the 16-point run at 115-109 with 31.8 seconds left.

Key stat

Dallas, playing without its best outside shooters, outscored Portland 58-38 in the paint.

Up next

The Blazers host Miami on Saturday night. The Mavericks will play the first of consecutive home games against Denver on Sunday.

___

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) shoots as Dallas Mavericks' Daniel Gafford (21) defends in an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Dallas. Credit: AP/Richard W. Rodriguez

This story has been changed to correct that Lively had 16 rebounds, not 15.