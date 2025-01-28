Klay Thompson makes 7 3s in 1st quarter as Mavs breeze past NBA-worst Wizards 130-108

DALLAS — Klay Thompson scored 21 of his 23 points in the first quarter, matching a Dallas record by hitting seven 3-pointers in the period, and the Mavericks breezed past the NBA-worst Washington Wizards 130-108 on Monday night.

Thompson equaled the Mavericks record for 3s in any quarter, set in February 2022 by Luka Doncic, who has been sidelined since straining his left calf on Christmas Day. Thompson owns the NBA record for 3s in a quarter with nine, set in January 2015 during his 11-year run with the Golden State Warriors.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 20 points to match a career high for the Mavericks (25-22), who opened on a 13-2 run and led by 38 points before halftime.

Bilal Coulibaly scored 16 points for the Wizards (6-39), who finished a six-game trip with their 14th consecutive loss. They’ve lost 21 consecutive away games after winning their road opener on Oct. 28.

Thompson, in his second game back after missing two with a sprained ankle, was restricted to 24 minutes and sat out the fourth quarter — as did most of Dallas’ starters.

Takeaways

Wizards: Rookie center Alex Sarr (four points, two rebounds) played only 11 minutes, all in the first half, because of left ankle soreness.

Mavericks: It was the third time Thompson was Dallas’ top scorer this season. Doncic and Kyrie Irving both missed both previous games. Irving finished with 13 points Monday.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, front left, drives against Dallas Mavericks defenders P.J. Washington (25), Kyrie Irving (11) and Daniel Gafford, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Dallas. Credit: AP/LM Otero

Key moment

Dallas’ Kylor Kelley had one point and four rebounds playing the final seven minutes in his NBA debut. The 7-foot Kelley was signed from the G League on Sunday.

Key stat

The Mavericks led 73-43 at halftime, their largest lead at the break this season. It also matched the most points the Wizards have allowed in the first half.

Up next

Wizards: Host Toronto on Wednesday.

Mavericks: Begin a season-long five-game trip Wednesday at New Orleans.