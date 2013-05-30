Miami Heat's LeBron James and Indiana Pacers' David West and Lance Stephenson fined for Game 4 flops

Miami's LeBron James and Indiana's David West and Lance Stephenson have all been fined $5,000 by the NBA for violating the league's anti-flopping policy.

James and West were penalized for the same play during a messy Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. James spun and fell and West tumbled toward the baseline during what looked like a poorly choreographed dance routine as the NBA's MVP defended the Indiana forward.

Stephenson was fined Thursday for exaggerating the contact after a slight elbow from Ray Allen following a Pacers basket.

The NBA began fining players this year for the act of trying to fool referees into calling fouls when there had been limited contact.