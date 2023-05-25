Michael Winger leaving Clippers to take over Wizards, source tells AP

Michael Winger has been hired as the new president of Monumental Basketball, overseeing the NBA’s Washington Wizards and WNBA’s Washington Mystics, a person with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday.

Winger, who comes to Washington after serving as the general manager of the Los Angeles Clippers for six years, will also oversee the G League's Capital City Go-Go as part of his new responsibilities, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Wizards had not announced the move.

ESPN first reported Winger's hiring.

Winger is essentially replacing Tommy Sheppard, who was the Wizards' president and general manager until getting fired last month after about two decades in the team's front office.

The Wizards have gone 35-47 and missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis could be free agents this summer, so there are roster decisions awaiting Winger quickly, and Washington has three picks — No. 8, No. 42 and No. 57 — in next month's NBA draft.

Winger has also worked for Cleveland and Oklahoma City before joining the Clippers, where he worked under Lawrence Frank.