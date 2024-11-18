SportsBasketball

Bucks' Lillard returns to action after missing 3 games while in concussion protocol

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives past New York...

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives past New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

By The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Damian Lillard returned to action for the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday after missing three games while in concussion protocol.

Lillard had been listed as probable on Milwaukee’s injury report for its Monday night game with the Houston Rockets. Bucks coach Doc Rivers said at his pregame availability that Lillard would be available.

“He’s fine,” Rivers said. “He’s cleared.”

The seven-time all-NBA guard is averaging 26 points, 6.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds this season. The Bucks went 2-1 in the three games he missed.

Rivers also said that two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is available for Monday’s game. Antetokounmpo also had been listed as probable as he deals with tendinopathy in his right patella tendon.

More NBA news

Bronny James has a left heel bruise and is listed as doubtful for the Lakers' next game1m read
Bucks coach Doc Rivers reacts to fine by noting he had to defend his player1m read
Lakers to honor former coach Pat Riley with a statue outside their downtown arena1m read
Bucks' Lillard returns to action after missing 3 games while in concussion protocol
James Harden breaks tie with Ray Allen, moves to No. 2 on NBA's career 3-point list1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME