Bucks' Lillard returns to action after missing 3 games while in concussion protocol

MILWAUKEE — Damian Lillard returned to action for the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday after missing three games while in concussion protocol.

Lillard had been listed as probable on Milwaukee’s injury report for its Monday night game with the Houston Rockets. Bucks coach Doc Rivers said at his pregame availability that Lillard would be available.

“He’s fine,” Rivers said. “He’s cleared.”

The seven-time all-NBA guard is averaging 26 points, 6.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds this season. The Bucks went 2-1 in the three games he missed.

Rivers also said that two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is available for Monday’s game. Antetokounmpo also had been listed as probable as he deals with tendinopathy in his right patella tendon.