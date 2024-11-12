SportsBasketball

Bucks' Damian Lillard won't play Tuesday against Raptors after entering concussion protocol

Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard tries to get past Utah Jazz's...

Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard tries to get past Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

By The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is in concussion protocol and won’t play Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors.

The Bucks announced the update on the seven-time All-NBA guard’s status Monday.

The 34-year-old Lillard is averaging 26 points, 6.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Milwaukee already was without three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton, who hasn’t made his 2024-25 debut after undergoing surgery on each of his ankles.

Bucks forward and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable as he deals with right patella tendinopathy. Milwaukee’s Andre Jackson Jr. (left hip pointer) and Gary Trent Jr. (lower back spasms) also are probable.

Tuesday’s game matches the teams that owned the two worst records in the NBA entering Monday night’s action. The Bucks are 2-8 and have dropped two straight, while the Raptors are 2-9 and have lost four in a row.

