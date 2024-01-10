Damian Lillard will be available for matchup with Celtics, Bucks coach Adrian Griffin says

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin says Damian Lillard will be available for Thursday’s matchup with the Boston Celtics after missing a game for what the team labeled as personal reasons.

“Dame was back, in good spirits and practiced today,” Griffin said Wednesday. “He’ll be available.”

Lillard had missed just his third game of the season Monday as the Bucks fell 132-116 to the Utah Jazz for their fourth loss in five games. Lillard also missed two games in November due to a sore right calf.

The seven-time all-NBA guard is averaging 25.1 points, 6.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds in his first season with the Bucks, who acquired him from the Portland Trail Blazers in September.

The Bucks’ game with the NBA leading-Celtics marks Jrue Holiday’s first game in Milwaukee since getting included in the Lillard trade. The Trail Blazers sent him to the Celtics a few days later. Holiday played three seasons with the Bucks and was part of their 2020-21 championship team.