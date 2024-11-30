Giannis Antetokounmpo returns for Bucks after missing 1 game with knee swelling
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo was available for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Washington Wizards Saturday night after missing one game with swelling in his left knee.
Antetokounmpo sat out the Bucks' 106-103 NBA Cup victory at Miami on Tuesday.
The two-time MVP had been listed as probable with tendinopathy in his right patellar tendon.
“He's good,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said before the game.
Antetokounmpo entered Saturday as the league's leading scorer at 32.4 points per game. He ranked fifth in rebounds (11.9) and 20th in assists (6.4).
