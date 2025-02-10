SportsBasketball

Hornets sign F Moussa Diabate to contract extension

Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) drives to the basket...

Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets signed forward Moussa Diabate to a multiyear contract on Sunday.

Terms of the deal were not released.

Diabate has been a pleasant surprise for Charlotte. He has started five games and played in 42 this season and is averaging career highs in points (4.7), rebounds (7.1), field goal percentage (.594) and minutes (19.0). He’s been a force on the offensive glass where he ranks third in the NBA in offensive rebounds per 36 minutes (5.9).

Diabate was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the 2022 NBA draft from Michigan.

He spent his first two professional campaigns with the Clippers before signing a two-way contract with the Hornets on July 31.

