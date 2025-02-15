SportsBasketball

Mac McClung and Damian Lillard aim for three-peats in dunk and 3-point contests

Osceola Magic's Mac McClung dunks during the slam dunk competition...

Osceola Magic's Mac McClung dunks during the slam dunk competition at the NBA basketball All-Star weekend, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

By The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Orlando two-way player Mac McClung will try to become the first person to win three consecutive dunk contests at the NBA All-Star Saturday night festivities.

McClung defended his title last year when he went airborne over Shaquille O’Neal and now goes for three in a row when he faces San Antonio rookie Stephon Castle, Chicago rookie Matas Buzelis and Milwaukee second-year wing Andre Jackson Jr.

Nate Robinson is the only other player to win three dunk contests, but he didn't do it consecutively, winning in 2006 and then back-to-back in 2009-10.

Damian Lillard also will try for a three-peat Saturday night in the 3-point contest when he tries to match the feat previously done by Larry Bird in 1985-87 and Craig Hodges from 1990-92.

The field also includes New York’s Jalen Brunson, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, Cleveland’s Darius Garland, Miami’s Tyler Herro, Golden State’s Buddy Hield, Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Norman Powell.

San Antonio stars Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul lead the way in the two-person skills competition against Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, Golden State's Draymond Green and Moses Moody, and Team Rooks' Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr.

