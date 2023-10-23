NBA Eastern Conference preview 2023-24: It's the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics and everybody else

Even before the flurry of headline-grabbing deals that restructured their rosters just ahead of training camp, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics were penciled in as the class of the Eastern Conference. But with glossy additions at the last minute, both are expected to make the 82-game chase a moot point for the rest of the conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been paired with Damian Lillard in Milwaukee. Former Bucks standout Jrue Holiday made his way to Boston, where he joins All-NBA talent already in place in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown along with Kristaps Porzingis, who was dealt to the Celtics earlier in the summer.

So for the rest of the Eastern Conference, it’s expected to be a chase for third place and wait until next year.

The Knicks got a taste of it in the preseason when they saw the Celtics in full force; suddenly, all the dreams of the unicorn that Porzingis is seemed to arrive in New England. Derrick White and Al Horford add to the mix of a team that might be as talented as any in the league.

NBA EASTERN CONFERENCE POWER RANKINGS 1. Bucks 2. Celtics 3. Cavaliers 4. Sixers 5. Knicks 6. Heat 7. Hawks 8. Pacers 9. Raptors 10. Magic 11. Nets 12. Bulls 13. Pistons 14. Hornets 15. Wizards

And if it’s not Boston, it’s Milwaukee, which has added Lillard to the mix — giving Antetokounmpo the best running mate he’s ever had — while keeping Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis in place.

The Bucks also added some under-the-radar pieces in postseason-proven Jae Crowder and Cam Payne. But Milwaukee let go former championship coach Mike Budenholzer and handed Adrian Griffin his first head-coaching job. The Bucks also lost experienced assistant Terry Stotts, who decided to leave the team a week ahead of the season start.

The Eastern Conference this season figures to be unlike last, when Miami made it to the NBA Finals from the seventh spot in the playoff seeding (after needing the play-in games to get there). Philadelphia could make a case as one of the top teams in the conference, but it seems to be a two-team race at the very top now.

Miami failed in its summerlong efforts to land Lillard and is left with a shell of its overachieving team from last season. Tyler Herro is back, although with the knowledge that he was dangled in trade talks, but the Heat lost Gabe Vincent and Max Strus and added only first-round pick Jaime Jaquez Jr. While the Heat can be counted on to develop talent from the fringes of the NBA, it’s hard to imagine them contending with Boston and Milwaukee.

Philadelphia had a more troubling summer because it failed in its moves and doesn’t have a highly functional environment to fall back on. Instead, the 76ers have James Harden, who remains, well, somewhere, potentially hoping for a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers. The 76ers are holding out for a better offer that just doesn’t seem to be imminent. Nick Nurse left a strange situation in Toronto for this?

Philadelphia and Miami have sunk to the second tier with the Knicks and Cavaliers. Cleveland made a huge leap last season, but the Knicks’ opening-round beatdown of the Cavs exposed some of their flaws. The Knicks muscled Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen while Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland tried to carry Cleveland.

The battle for the final playoff spots in the conference might hold more intrigue than the race at the top. While the Celtics, Bucks, Cavaliers, 76ers and Knicks seem bound for the top five spots, there are tons of questions to be answered about the teams chasing them.

The Hawks hope Quin Snyder can unlock the key to mostly the same roster that disappointed last season. Toronto is another team that has downshifted from contender to question mark despite a talented roster, firing Nurse and turning to rookie coach Darko Rajakovic.

The Nets have begun their rebuild around Mikal Bridges, but to rise, they will need Ben Simmons to shake off the on- and offcourt troubles of recent years. He has performed better in the preseason, but he still might be the most confounding player in the NBA.

Indiana and Orlando could make a leap this season. The Pacers, led by Tyrese Haliburton, have compiled an athletic young roster that could push its way into the mix. Former Knick Obi Toppin has been added to the starting lineup and second-year wing Bennedict Mathurin appears ready to become a star. Orlando already has a young star in Paolo Banchero, who won the Rookie of the Year award last season, and with Franz Wagner and rookie Anthony Black, the Magic could make waves.