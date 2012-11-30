SportsBasketball

NBA fines San Antonio Spurs $250,000 for sending starters home

From left, the San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili, Richard Jefferson, Tim Duncan and Tony Parker watch action from the bench in the second half of a game against the New Orleans Hornets in New Orleans. Credit: AP, 2011

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The NBA has fined the San Antonio Spurs $250,000 for sending four players home Thursday before their game Thursday night in Miami.

Commissioner David Stern says in a statement Friday that the Spurs "did a disservice to the league and our fans" when they didn't bring Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili or Danny Green to Miami.

Stern says the Spurs were penalized for not informing "the Heat, the media, or the league office in a timely way."

The league's statement says the Spurs were in violation of league policy against resting healthy players established in April 2010.

The Heat rallied late to beat the Spurs 105-100.

