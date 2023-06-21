NBA mock draft 2023

The Victor Wembanyama era begins Thursday night with no mystery at the top of the NBA Draft. But after the sure-thing top pick the draft still is loaded with question marks — and expected trades. Every pick after the first one seems to be available for the right package. We try to make sense of what’s to come in our mock draft.

1. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, France, 7-4, Wing/Center. Is he the next great big man in the NBA? The question is if he is even a big man or a small forward, Kevin Durant-style, in an oversized frame? Either way, he is a unicorn. His three-point shooting percentage needs a boost.

2. Charlotte Hornets: Brandon Miller, Alabama, 6-9, Wing. He is an NBA-ready wing with great size, scoring ability and playmaking skills, too. Unfortunately, he’s gotten more attention for off-court issues — bringing a gun to a former teammate who fatally shot someone. Alabama chose not to suspend him and no charges were brought against him.

3. Portland Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite, 6-2, Guard. There is no mystery about Henderson — he an elite athlete who plays with a ferocity. But who winds up with this pick is up in the air with the Blazers shopping for veteran help for Damian Lillard.

4. Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite, 6-7, Guard. The Thompson twins are loaded with potential with high ceilings as guards with size and skills. Amen — one minute older than Ausar — has to improve (and maybe rebuild) his three-point shot, but in getting to the rim he’s a constant highlight film.

5. Detroit Pistons: Jarace Walker, Houston, 6-9, Big. This is more a pick for fit, providing the Pistons with a power forward who is a tough defender and projects as a versatile offensive weapon to pair with their young guards.

6. Orlando Magic: Cam Whitmore, Villanova, 6-6, Wing. Another fit spot. With last year’s rookie of the year, Paolo Banchero, in place already, the two-way wing from Villanova gives the Magic another building block.

7. Indiana Pacers: Taylor Hendricks, UCF, 6-8, Forward. Maybe the least heralded lottery pick, but a versatile big who has ability to switch onto nearly any position defensively.

8. Washington Wizards: Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite, 6-7, Guard. Like Amen, he has potential to be a versatile guard with a need to improve his outside shooting. But he's a ready-made two-guard for a team in need of a floor general.

9. Utah Jazz: Anthony Black, Arkansas, 6-6, Guard. A playmaker and defender who could give the Jazz a young floor leader. He is still raw with his shot.

10. Dallas Mavericks: Dereck Lively, Duke, 7-1, Center. Lively is skinny but has impressed in workouts and the Mavs are desperately in need of size and athleticism at center.

11. Orlando Magic: Gradey Dick, Kansas, 6-6, Guard. He is one player who doesn’t need to develop a shot, converting 40% from three as a freshman for the national champs.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Bilal Coulibaly, France, 6-7, Wing. The unsung teammate of Wembanyama on the Metropolitans 92, he has impressed with defensive ability and a 7-3 wingspan.

13. Toronto Raptors: Keyonte George, Baylor, 6-4, Guard. The highest-rated recruit (No. 3 by ESPN) in school history, he set a school record for threes with 77. His shooting makes up for other flaws.

14. New Orleans Pelicans: Cason Wallace, Kentucky, 6-2, Guard. Wallace is a hard-nosed defender who plays with an intensity reminiscent of Jrue Holiday or Marcus Smart.

15. Atlanta Hawks: Leonard Miller, G League Ignite, 6-10, Big. He is an intriguing prospect who was a 6-4 guard as a high school sophomore before a growth spurt that took him from no college offers to a possible lottery pick.

16. Utah Jazz: Nick Smith, Arkansas, 6-5, Guard. Smith was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in his class before leg injuries and inconsistent play raised doubts, limiting him to 17 games. But his shooting ability at all levels is too much to resist.

17. Los Angeles Lakers: Jordan Hawkins, UConn, 6-4, Wing. He is a 39% shooter from three, and his ability off the ball could be an immediate boost to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

18. Miami Heat: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana, 6-4, Guard. A smart, tough point guard who fits the Miami Heat mold — although his shooting needs to improve.

19. Golden State: Kobe Bufkin, Michigan, 6-4, Guard. His explosive scoring ability seems to fit the Golden State mold.

20. Houston Rockets: G.G. Jackson, South Carolina, 6-8, Forward. The youngest player in his class (18 years old), Jackson has already canceled workouts with rumors of a late-teens, early 20s guarantee.

21. Brooklyn Nets: Noah Clowney, Alabama, 6-10, Forward. The Nets could use some size up front, and with a 7-2 wingspan and a defensive tenacity he could contribute immediately.

22. Brooklyn Nets: Kris Murray, Iowa, 6-8, Forward. If you liked Keegan Murray, whose smooth shooting stroke earned him a first-team All-Rookie selection, welcome his twin brother with a similar three-point touch.

23. Portland Trailblazers: Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine, 6-7, Wing: Lewis was a late bloomer, starting at a music-based high school to focus on his saxophone skills, but he rose as a sophomore at Pepperdine.

24. Sacramento Kings: Ben Sheppard, Belmont, 6-5, Wing. He has point guard skills, but his calling card is shooting — 41.5% from three as a senior .

25. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA, 6-6, Wing. He has elite scoring skills, shooting 40.5% from three to go along with a throwback midrange game.

26. Indiana Pacers: Rayan Rupert, New Zealand Breakers, 6-7, Wing. He missed two months of the season, but the French product still projects as an immediate defensive force.

27. Charlotte Hornets: Jett Howard, Michigan, 6-8, Wing. The son of Juwan Howard is a multi-level scorer.

28. Utah Jazz: Colby Jones, Xavier, 6-5, Wing. Jones has the size for a wing, but has a point guard mentality, impressing scouts with his ability to move the ball and create for teammates.

29. Indiana Pacers: Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 6-4, Guard. Whitehead has injury questions but is worth a gamble here with lottery level talent .

30. Los Angeles Clippers: Marcus Sasser, Houston, 6-3, Guard. Sasser is undersized but is a tough defensive force who was a leader for the Cougars.